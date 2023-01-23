Kartik Aaryan on why he was dropped from Dostana 2

Almost two years after he was reportedly dropped from Karan Johar’s project Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan reveals the real reason behind it. The actor recently appeared on a talk show and spoke about it. When asked whether the reason was money, Kartik clarified, “I have never left a film because of money. I am very greedy, but in terms of script and not money.”

On why he chose to keep silent, the actor shared, “This happens sometimes. I haven’t spoken about this before. My mother taught me when there’s an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it.”

Meanwhile, the actor awaits the release of Shehzada on February 10 and has another film Satya Prem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani in the pipeline.