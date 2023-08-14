Kartik Aaryan wins the ‘Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema’ honour

Kartik Aaryan won the ‘Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema’ at the IFFM. Kartik took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude. Sharing a video from the event, he wrote, “Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema. Receiving this prestigious award far away from home, my country; surely makes me feel proud but it also brings a lot more responsibility to do better work and to bring more glory to Indian cinema. This award belongs to all my fans and well-wishers around the world who have showered me
with their immense love unconditionally. Thank you Australia for making my first visit to the country special and unforgettable. Will be back soon! Thank you.”
