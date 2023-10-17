Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy pays tribute to his mother on the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy, a contestant hailing from Chennai is autistic. Simple everyday tasks can be daunting for him. However, on the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, something truly magical happened. Kartik who hadn’t spoken to his mother in 27 years due to his inability to speak, found a way to express his love and emotions to her through his first original song, Maa Meri Maa.

This touching composition is a tribute to his unwavering source of strength—his mother. Crafted by the talented composer Rathijit Bhattacharjee and beautifully penned by Ravikesh Vatsa, is a message from Kartik to his mother, conveyed through the power of song. This mesmerizing composition is all set to be released by Zee Music Co.

Kartik’s mother said, “Thank you all. Kartik is and will always be special to us, regardless of his condition. We faced financial challenges due to his autism. Some even suggested that we abandon him. But Kartik is our child. He’s unique, and we cherish him just the way he is.” She added, “We firmly believed Kartik was a special gift from God. As long as he’s with us, we’ll be there for him. Since his appearance on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, people have reached out, offering support.”