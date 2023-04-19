Karuna Pandey, who essays the lead role in Pushpa Impossible, says cricket has taught her a lot in life

Sony SAB show Pushpa Impossible follows the inspiring story of a single mother who strives hard to provide for her children while pursuing her studies.

Pushpa takes great pleasure in playing cricket with the kids of the chawl at every given opportunity, reflecting her enthusiastic and sporting nature. Actor Karuna Pandey, who plays the role of Pushpa, holds cricket in high regard. “The tactics employed to tackle a cricket ball are comparable to those required to navigate the hurdles of life. The more force and determination you apply to address your problems, the quicker you can surmount them. Additionally, the game of cricket teaches one the importance of teamwork, patience, and perseverance, which are all valuable qualities that can be applied to various facets of life”, she says.

On similarities between cricket and life, Karuna says, “Cricket has been a part of my life since I was a child. I have played the game with my family and friends after school hours and during vacations. The game has taught me a lot about life. Every ball in the game of cricket is like a challenge that life throws at you. Sometimes you hit it out of the park, and other times you miss, but what’s important is to keep playing the game. In both cricket and life, one must be patient, have a good strategy, and work hard to achieve your goals. Cricket has taught me that failure is not the end, but an opportunity to learn and grow. It has also taught me how to be resilient and keep trying, no matter what.”