Kashika Kapoor will be seen in The Vibe Hunter

Kashika Kapoor has been grabbing eyeballs with her performances in series as well as music videos. Her latest work includes The Vibe Hunter. Tanya, the series’ primary protagonist, is portrayed by Kashika.
The series has been officially released on Voot and the MX Player’s YouTube page. It is directed by Vikram Rai.
Kashika says, “Tanya is one of the finest characters I have ever portrayed, and filming for this part has been one of my best experiences. I truly believe that I have given my best and I’m happy that people are liking me for my character.”
