Katrina Kaif reveals what Kaushal family fondly calls her

All set to spill some beans about her upcoming film Phone Bhoot and interesting moments about her life after marriage, Katrina Kaif will be gracing the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show on October 29 at 9:30 pm along with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The episode promises to be a laugh riot with candid banter, fun anecdotes, endless giggles and amusing antics of Kapil’s naya parivaar – Sumona, Gaurav Dubey, Sidharth Sagar, Rehmaan and Kiku. During the shoots, when Kapil Sharma asked Katrina how her sasural people call her as Punjabi moms have a unique style of addressing people, Katrina shared that her sasural people fondly call her Kitto.

No kidding!

Phone Bhoot is moving over to the comic world to serve horror-comedy in 2D. The makers have partnered with comic studio Diamond Toons, the iconic book publishers behind the classic comics Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu. With this partnership, Phone Bhoot will now feature in the Chacha Chaudhary comic series. —IANS