Kate Hudson says she sees nepotism more in other industries than "in Hollywood"

Kate Hudson says that while she knows nepotism is real, she feels it is more prevalent “way more” in other industries.
In a recent interview, Kate, the daughter of actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, waded into the latest cycle of the Hollywood nepotism debate.
Kate, who was among the performers included in a chart for New York Magazine’s recent Year of the Nepo-Baby feature, says that when it comes to the “nepotism thing... I don’t really care. I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it,” she says.
