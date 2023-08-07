Katy Perry says motherhood delayed her new music album

IANS

Pop star Katy Perry is putting her family life first before her music career and has not put out any new music since giving birth to her daughter Daisy in 2020.

Katy agrees that her baby girl remains her number one priority.

“I haven’t put any new material out since my darling Daisy. I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I’m feeling so much of it - so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed,” the chart-topping star, who has Daisy, three, with actor Orlando Bloom, said in an interview. Katy is determined to enjoy some quality time with her family before she embarks on the next phase of her career. The Teenage Dream hit-maker, who is nearing the end of her Las Vegas residency, has also urged her fans to remain patient with her.

The singer, who released her last album, Smile, back in 2020, said, “I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life of a three year old. I will be back, but let me get this right.”

Katy remains determined to release another album. But for the time being, her daughter will be her top priority.