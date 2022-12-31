Kaun Banega Crorepati comes to an end

The longest-running game show on Indian television, Kaun Banega Crorepati - Season 14, held its final Play Along Shrukravar episode on December 30 at 9 pm.
The final day of show featured three incredible vocalists—Sreerama Chandra, Antara Mitra and Shilpa Rao. Together, these three talented vocalists performed Shava Shava, a song from host Amitbah Bachchan’s film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.
In the finale, Big B also talked about the hot seat, the game show’s most cherished and proud feature that will continue to wait for the people who desire knowledge more than anything.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...