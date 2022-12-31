Kaun Banega Crorepati comes to an end

The longest-running game show on Indian television, Kaun Banega Crorepati - Season 14, held its final Play Along Shrukravar episode on December 30 at 9 pm.

The final day of show featured three incredible vocalists—Sreerama Chandra, Antara Mitra and Shilpa Rao. Together, these three talented vocalists performed Shava Shava, a song from host Amitbah Bachchan’s film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

In the finale, Big B also talked about the hot seat, the game show’s most cherished and proud feature that will continue to wait for the people who desire knowledge more than anything.