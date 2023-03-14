Kavita Kaushik hits back at trolls

F.I.R-fame Kavita Kaushik is as bold in real life as on screen. The actress recently hit back at trolls on Twitter, saying, “42! And I’m beautiful! Aur hot itni hu ki uffff! (And I am so hot.) Sorry, aapko aapke gharvaaale paalne mei daal ke bhool gaye!”
She also said, “These things used to offend me earlier. In between all the love, if I saw one hate comment, I would get annoyed. But then I did a show called Bigg Boss, and after that I realized how misunderstood people in our country are and that you can’t really do anything about it. They will see things from a certain point of view that’s suitable for them.” Meanwhile, the actress recently made her OTT debut with the crime thriller Tera Chhalaava.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses Centre's curative plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas tragedy victims
The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry
Though there is no guideline at present, the matter is under...
US, UK and Australia agree on nuclear submarine project amidst China's aggressive behaviour
The announcement is made after the leaders of the three coun...
Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend
The investigation into her death in Bengaluru has revealed f...
H3N2 is a ‘cocktail of respiratory viruses’, know which ones
Health experts for masks, better hygiene and flu shot