Kavita Kaushik hits back at trolls

F.I.R-fame Kavita Kaushik is as bold in real life as on screen. The actress recently hit back at trolls on Twitter, saying, “42! And I’m beautiful! Aur hot itni hu ki uffff! (And I am so hot.) Sorry, aapko aapke gharvaaale paalne mei daal ke bhool gaye!”

She also said, “These things used to offend me earlier. In between all the love, if I saw one hate comment, I would get annoyed. But then I did a show called Bigg Boss, and after that I realized how misunderstood people in our country are and that you can’t really do anything about it. They will see things from a certain point of view that’s suitable for them.” Meanwhile, the actress recently made her OTT debut with the crime thriller Tera Chhalaava.