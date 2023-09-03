Kavitta Verma, who will be seen in the web series Kaala, talks about it & more

You are doing the web series Kaala on Disney +Hotstar, what is your role in it?

Kaala came to me during a very low phase of my life. It’s a special role, which is performance-oriented.

How and when did you get this opportunity?

Kaala came to me after I had lost my father and was grieving. So, it helped me deal with grief better.

How did you motivate yourself to work again?

I come from an Army background, and my father always said no matter what, you should get up after a fall and walk again. These words will stay with me always.

How was working with director Bejoy Nambiar?

He is an amazing director, and he got the performance he wanted out of me. Everyone wishes to work with him. He is a reservoir of creative energy. It’s a blessing to have worked with him.

How was the experience of shooting the web series? Where have you shot for this one?

Shooting Kaala was a great learning experience. It was an awesome team, and all the actors were so good. We shot it in Darjeeling and the outskirts of Mumbai.

Can you share any interesting incident from the sets?

There was a high-octane scene with actors Manoj Mathew and Jitin Gulati, where I was drenched in juice, which was supposed to be liquor! It was so cold in Darjeeling that I felt sweet and numb at the same time.

What are your views on the rise of OTT?

I feel it’s a beautiful time for actors, and people have choices to watch according to their preferences. OTT is here to stay.