KBC contestant Suraj Nair shares his story

Suraj Nair from Delhi was on the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 recently. Talking to host Amitabh Bachchan, the 37-year-old IT professional shared different aspects of his life. Suraj said, “From the very beginning, I was a fan of the show because unlike others, this was about knowledge. Thus, I developed a passion to reach this hot seat.We had financial issues and so I used to watch KBC standing in front of the barber’s shop or random tea stalls.”
He adds, “Ten-fifteen years ago I started applying for KBC. When I received the call for the audition, I got really excited. There is no one like Bachchan saab and it is like a dream.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...