KBC contestant Suraj Nair shares his story

Suraj Nair from Delhi was on the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 recently. Talking to host Amitabh Bachchan, the 37-year-old IT professional shared different aspects of his life. Suraj said, “From the very beginning, I was a fan of the show because unlike others, this was about knowledge. Thus, I developed a passion to reach this hot seat.We had financial issues and so I used to watch KBC standing in front of the barber’s shop or random tea stalls.”

He adds, “Ten-fifteen years ago I started applying for KBC. When I received the call for the audition, I got really excited. There is no one like Bachchan saab and it is like a dream.”