New poster of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' out

Lionsgate has released a new John Wick: Chapter 4 poster for the upcoming action film. The Keanu Reeves-led sequel will release on March 24, 2023. The sequel was confirmed immediately after the record-breaking opening weekend of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, which had gross worldwide collection of over $300 million.

The fourth installment will mark actor Keanu Reeves's return as the eponymous assassin. It is directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay co-written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, who is taking over from franchise creator Derek Kolstad.

The synopsis of the film reads, "John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes." Besides Reeves, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane will join the highly acclaimed newcomers, including some new faces, such as Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama, who will be making her acting debut with this project. — TMS