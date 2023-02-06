Keep fit like Aditya Roy Kapur

Disney+ Hotstar brings a spiralling world of revenge, deception and revelation, with much-awaited spy thriller, The Night Manager, a Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel by the same name. The series features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. Aditya left no stone unturned in acing his fitness game and looking perfect as the Night manager. Aditya shared, “I had to really work hard on my physique and not look buff. It’s all about the diet and making sure you stay consistent, eat clean and train hard. ”