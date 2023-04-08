Keeping in shape: Liza Malik sheds light on her fitness routine

Actress and singer Liza Malik believes in following a daily workout regimen which helps her stay in shape and share her fitness goals on social media. She also disclosed her secret for a healthy lifestyle, “For the first time, in the last one year, I have not stressed on diet or fitness.” But having said that I always maintained a lifestyle which I can follow so I always preferred eating simple home cooked balanced meal. I never believed in being skinny.”
Liza made her Bollywood debut with Torbaaz, and went on to feature in TV shows like Comedy Classes, Comedy Circus, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, among others.
She goes on to highlight the rules she follows to stay active and fit. “I start my day with lukewarm water with honey lemon, followed by fresh juices. I have replaced rice with dalia (porridge) or brown rice and normal wheat flour to multigrain flour. I have discovered that eating small portions, four meals a day and sleeping on time without skipping any meal always works wonders. So, I would advise all to eat healthy and never starve or make any drastic changes in diet.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore
He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...