Kelly Marie Tran to play activist Amanda Nguyen in biopic

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Kelly Marie Tran is set to star in and produce a biopic on her friend and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen. Tran is developing the film alongside Significant Productions and Madica Productions.
The untitled movie will see Nguyen’s transformation from a survivor of college sexual assault to an activist for survivors’ rights, including penning a Survivors’ Bill of Rights (which inspired the federal law passed in 2016) and founding the civil rights accelerator Rise.
