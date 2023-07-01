Kevin Costner’s ex-wife flees LA with two of their kids amid divorce controversy

Christine Baumgartner, American actor Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, has fled Los Angeles with two of their three children as the couple’s divorce proceedings continue in court.
The handbag designer was photographed arriving at LAX airport on Thursday, just hours after Costner, accused her of requesting nearly $250,000 in monthly child support payments to pay for her plastic surgery. Despite their long-standing agreement, she has refused to leave Costner’s $145 million mansion, despite having 30 days to vacate their home after filing for divorce on May 1.
She did, however, recently agreed to leave the estate on one condition, which is more money! Baumgartner stated in court documents that she would vacate the home by the end of August as long as the Yellowstone star pays his yet-to-be-determined court-ordered support.
Costner, who has a 16-year-old son with Baumgartner, was said to have already paid his ex over $1.2 million for his prenuptial obligations.
The Bodyguard star was reportedly surprised when Baumgartner filed for divorce last month because he had planned to do so first.
