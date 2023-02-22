Kevin Hart on the need of laughter in dark times

Prime Video will release an action-comedy Die Hart, starting actor-comedian Kevin Hart on February 24. The actor plays a fictitious version of himself on a quest to become Hollywood’s biggest action star. Directed by Eric Appel, the film recreates the 2020 series by the same name. It also stars John Travolta and Nathalie Emmanuel. Kevin, who is a fan of Travolta, shared, “When I saw John Travolta, the first thing I did was punch him in the stomach. I was like ‘It’s gonna be like this every day’.”
Kevin added, “The world can be dark at times. There’s a burden that people carry on their shoulders, so when it is lifted sometimes it is quite refreshing. We’re important, so I will never stray away from the comedy world because I know how important laughter is. It really does heal.”
