'KGF: Chapter 2' breaches Rs 1000-crore mark

Two weeks after its release, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is showing no signs of flagging at the box-office. It has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide collections. Directed by Prashant Neel, it is the fourth movie after Dangal, Bahubali 2 and RRR to achieve this distinction. The Hindi version of KGF 2 continued to rake in collections.