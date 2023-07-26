Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame's Arjit Taneja talks about the show and more

What was it like to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

It was so wonderful that I came back with some battle scars. It was incredible. One of my nicest experiences to date. Everyone, who has participated in this programme, in my opinion, has emerged as a totally different person. The journey has been fantastic, and I already miss Cape Town.

Tell us about your connections to the contestants.

Archana is the funniest. She is really engaging and humorous, but she also performed her stunts flawlessly. I will miss everyone as we all formed strong bonds. I got along well with Anjoom Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Dino James, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M. Banerji, and Sheezan Khan.

How did like the show’s host, Rohit Shetty?

He injected us with a dose of motivation to enhance our performances. He scolded everyone, including me. However, I would say that it was not merely scolding; it was more of his way of motivating us to do and complete the stunts.

Who, in your opinion, was the most challenging competitor?

Dino is one for sure. He is my toughest competitor. He did all of his stunts so well.

Which stunt was your favourite, and which was the most difficult for you?

The stunt involving heights was difficult due to my fear of heights. It was crucial for me to conquer that fear. Therefore, the first stunt, which was height-related, proved to be challenging, and unfortunately, I failed. However, as the days went by, I improved significantly in performing stunts involving heights. I thoroughly enjoyed engaging in chopper stunts as well as car stunts and even stunts on the truck. So, regardless of the dynamic and larger-than-life nature of the stunts, I had a blast participating in all of them. The chopper stunts will always hold a special place in my heart.

Did you sustain injuries while doing the stunts?

I have got numerous scars and have also sustained injuries throughout my journey. However, while performing stunts, there is a distinct energy that drives you forward. Even if you get injured, you want to complete the stunt. It is only afterward, once the adrenaline wears off that you realise the pain, injuries, scars, and rashes scattered across your knees, elbows, and elsewhere.

Do you feel that any of your preparations have helped you?

Yes, it does play a role, albeit to a certain extent. Alongside physical aspects such as strength, grip, mobility and balance, mental attributes such as patience and calmness are also crucial. I made an effort to prepare myself in various ways, but I soon realised that much of my learning occurred on-site with each passing day.