'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' welcomes the show's ex-finalist Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh, who gained fame from his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s previous season, is thrilled about his comeback to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The challenger remarks that his return to the show brought back the memories of his journey as a daredevil in its 12th season.
Faisal shared, “Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promises exhilarating challenges. I am going to bring an exciting twist to the game by challenging all the contestants to rise above the benchmark I set. All the wonderful memories came rushing back, and I was thrilled to have a chance to relive that experience as a challenger.”
