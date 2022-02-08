Khatron Ke Khiladi will be back with new season!

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is making waves on social media. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the popular show is all set for a new season. Fans are eager to know who will be participating in the new season of the show.

A number of popular names are doing the rounds on social media. Rumour has it Bigg Boss 15 contestants Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik have been finalised for the show.

Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. Simba was evicted during a task. And Umar was ousted from the house after his physical brawl with Pratik. One more name has cropped up and that is of Sasural Simar Ka actor and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar. Reportedly, she is also in talks for the show.