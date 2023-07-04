Khloe can't wait to be in her 40s

—IANS

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who turned 39 last week, has described her 30s as “the worst decade ever.”

Taking to Instagram Story, The Kardashians star posted a video of some of the gifts she had received for her birthday. She said, “I don’t love showing all of my gifts because I think it’s sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny. I hate being in my 30s, like, it’s the worst decade ever.”

She then showcased a birthday card from a friend which had the number 39 printed in bold black letters, a plus sign, and a hand holding up the middle finger, and added, “And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don’t know where you found this… but it’s genius.”

Kardashian also posted a photo of another cheeky birthday gift — a T-shirt printed with her infamous 2007 mugshot and a parental advisory label added underneath. A camera and some film were also seen placed on top of the piece of clothing. Other photos shared showed the star receiving huge bouquets of flowers.