Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman-starrer Starfish poster out

ANI

The makers of Starfish, starring Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna, and Ehan Bhat, unveiled the poster of the movie. The official page of T-series took to Instagram and wrote, “In the depths of her mind, lies a sea of secrets. #Starfish in cinemas November 24.”

The poster highlights the various details and doodles of the characters, bringing out the marine feel.

Director Akhilesh Jaiswal took to Instagram to share glimpses of the character. He wrote, “Beneath the waves, secrets emerge. #Starfish coming soon.”

In the video, Khushalii plays Tara, who is a scuba diver but a rebel at heart. Arlo, the spiritual guru, is played by Milind Soman.

The film Starfish is based on Bina Nayak’s best-selling novel Starfish Pickle. Tara, a proficient commercial diver, who is a mystery to everyone around her, is central to the plot. She is a powerful young woman who is breaking social norms and coming to terms with her background. Starfish is an exciting novel about previous secrets and unorthodox life choices. T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture are producing the film. Starfish will be released on November 24.

