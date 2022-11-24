Khushboo Atre’s fitness mantra is sports

Entertainment and sports go hand-in-hand. There’s no denying the fact that most of the actors indulge in some or the other sports activity. Actress Khushboo Atre is no different. She is known for her character Ratna in the web series Criminal Justice. While acting is her first love, Atre talks about her second love, which is ‘sports’. She has been an avid sportsperson since she was in school. She also served as the captain of her college’s cricket team.

She says, “As actors, we have long schedules and hectic days at work. Playing a sport is an extremely effective stress-buster. Fitness is a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle. I view sports as a healthy way of life, a voyage of self-control and mental peace.’’ Khushboo will be next seen in the movie Capsule Gill, along with Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar.