Kiara Advani shines in Barbie-inspired outfit at India Couture Week 2023

PTI

Actress Kiara Advani made a bold appearance in a Barbie-inspired outfit from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock on the first day of the India Couture Week (ICW) in New Delhi. The designers on Tuesday unveiled their collection Renaissance Reverie, featuring bridal wear for men and women, inspired by their love for art and the treasures they encountered during their travels, according to the collection note.

Advani, who is no stranger to the ICW ramp, looked every bit resplendent as she walked the stage in a bold pink ensemble outfit with bead and sequin work.

The dress featured a top with plunging neckline and a skirt with a high slit and long train at the back, which many dubbed an outfit perfect for a desi Barbie, referring to the iconic Mattel doll that has inspired the Hollywood film, starring Margot Robbie. “As a showstopper, it was the perfect outfit. Turning showstopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock was a no-brainer for her. “I feel absolutely stunning in this outfit and I always feel that way whenever I am dressed by them. Two days ago, my manager asked if I wanted to see the clothes and I said, ‘If it’s Falguni and Shane, they will give me something stunning’,” the actress said.