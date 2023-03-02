Kiara Advani to perform at the first-ever Women’s Premiere League

Actress Kiara Advani will be the star performer at the first-ever Women’s Premiere League. The much-awaited league is all set to kickstart on March 4 in Mumbai. The first match is between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Interestingly, Kiara will be performing at the WPL 2023’s opening ceremony.

Kiara recently got married to her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer. Currently, she is busy shooting for her next, Satyaprem Ki Katha. It also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. She also has RC 15 in the pipeline. —TMS