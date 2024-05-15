Kiara Advani to represent India at Women in Cinema dinner at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Actress Kiara Advani is set to represent the country at the Red Sea Film Foundation Women in Cinema gala dinner at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival to be held in the French Riviera from Tuesday. Hosted by Vanity Fair, the gala will bring together six women from across the globe to honour their achievements, both in front of and behind the camera.
Kiara made her debut with Fugly in 2014 and then played Naina in JugJugg Jeeyo, Nanki in Guilty and Preeti in Kabir Singh. Kiara has then worked in movies such as Shershaah and Satyaprem Ki Katha, where she showcased her acting prowess. Looking forward, Kiara is now gearing up for the release of the political thriller Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. She also has Don 3 and War 2 in the pipeline.
