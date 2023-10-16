Kiara Advani walks the ramp in Falguni-Shane Peacock gown

When it comes to combining elegance, beauty and style, Kiara Advani never fails to set an example. The actor stole the show in her black and golden bodycon gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
Kiara walked the ramp for Falguni-Shane Peacock and caught the attention of everyone present over there. Vijay Varma, who was seen in the movie Jaane Jaan recently, walked the ramp for TASVA.
Malaika Arora looked both elegant and sassy as she expertly harnessed her inner boss lady. She turned the showstopper for Shweta Kapur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...