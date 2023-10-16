Kiara Advani walks the ramp in Falguni-Shane Peacock gown

ANI

When it comes to combining elegance, beauty and style, Kiara Advani never fails to set an example. The actor stole the show in her black and golden bodycon gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Malaika Arora

Kiara walked the ramp for Falguni-Shane Peacock and caught the attention of everyone present over there. Vijay Varma, who was seen in the movie Jaane Jaan recently, walked the ramp for TASVA.

Vijay Varma

Malaika Arora looked both elegant and sassy as she expertly harnessed her inner boss lady. She turned the showstopper for Shweta Kapur.