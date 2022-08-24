Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to reunite on screen

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s chemistry was loved by fans in Shershaah and they have been waiting to see their favourite stars together on screen once again. Kiara and Sid will be reuniting again for a rom-com, which will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan. A source close to the development says, “Shashank Khaitan had a detailed meeting with Sid and Kiara recently, and the duo has agreed in principle to be a part of his rom-com. The paperwork is still remaining, but if all goes as planned, the film will go on the floors by the end of this year.” — TMS