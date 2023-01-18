Kiara wishes Sidharth

Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday on Monday and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani wished the ‘Shershaah’ actor with a heartwarming post.Kiara shared a picture on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy.” The pretty unusual post definitely didn’t give away much about the fact that they were dating and going to get married soon. However, it is also speculated that the couple will get hitched in February this year. - TMS
