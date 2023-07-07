Killers of the Flower Moon trailer out

ANI

Makers of the upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon have unveiled the official trailer. Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles. Taking to Instagram, Leonardo DiCaprio shared the trailer which he captioned, “Watch the official trailer for #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon — exclusively in theatres this October.” Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere on October 6 via Paramount in select theatres, including Imax, ahead of opening wide on October 20 before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Killers of the Flower Moon marks the director and DiCaprio’s other big collaboration after Gangs of New York, Aviation, The Audition and The Wolf of Wall Street.

It is based on the best-selling book by David Grann and a true story told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone). Earlier in May, the film premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival where it received a nine-minute standing ovation.