Kim Kardashian on parenting challenges

ANI

American media personality Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the challenges of parenting and divulged that it’s not an easy job.

Opening up about the challenges she faces as a mother, in an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Kim shared her experience of rearing four kids — daughters North, 9, Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

All these four kids Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West. They separated on February 19, 2021.

Asked about the difference between ideas and the ground reality of parenting, Kim replied, “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement. When you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding ... there’s madness going on,” she continued. “It’s the best chaos though.” She added “parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself. It has been the most challenging thing,” she continues. “There are nights I cry myself to sleep.”