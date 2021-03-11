Kim Kardashian slips into Marilyn Monroe’s dress, Alicia Keys celebrates NY skyline at Met Gala 2022. The theme this year was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'

Stars impersonating stars, New York City architecture and names of historic women embroidered on designer gowns... This year’s Met Gala was all about that and more. The theme of the Met Gala 2022 was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, which opened on September 18.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

The first part of the exhibition was reflected in last year’s theme, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, which was in celebration of all things American Fashion. The colour palette was ruled by dresses and suits in classic black and white, with a few sprinkles of red, pink, blue, and metallic gold and silver. Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses as the reality TV personality appeared on the red carpet with actor-comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kardashian was dressed in Monroe’s nude gold-beaded body hugger, designed by Jean Louis, which the late cinema icon wore when she sang happy birthday to President John F Kennedy 60 years ago. Channelling her inner Marilyn, The Kardashians star also dyed her hair blonde.

Quite a lively affair

Bobby Digi Olisa proposes to Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo

Actor Blake Lively posed for the shutterbugs in an Atelier Versace gown, with actor-husband Ryan Reynolds, who was dressed in a brown velvet suit from Ralph Lauren. For her look, Lively drew inspiration from the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and the blue ceiling of Grand Central Station.

Gigi Hadid

Art is political and this phrase shone brightly at the fundraiser, organised by The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening, when New York Mayor Eric Adams attended the event in a tuxedo embellished with ‘End Gun Violence’ on the back. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who last graced the gala two decades ago, made a surprise entry in a deep red gown. Designed by Joseph Altuzarra, the dress was etched with names of historical American women, including Rosa Parks, Abigail Adams, Shirley Chisolm and Madeleine Albright.

Elon Musk

Sarah Jessica Parker chose a custom Christopher John Rogers ballgown with a pink and black feather head piece by Philip Treacy. Her dress paid a tribute to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who made history as the first Black female fashion designer in the White House. While newly minted Oscar winner Billie Eilish wore a custom Gucci silky corset gown, Janelle Monae opted for a monochrome outfit with a futuristic wave from Ralph Lauren.

Gwen Stefani

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was dressed in a tight, red Latex catsuit with a corseted bodice and massive coat from Versace. Tesla chief and Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk attended the event in a classic tuxedo with coattails. His date for the evening was his mother and former model Maye Musk, who was bedecked in Chopard pearls. — PTI

Natasha Poonawalla in a Sabyasachi saree

Natasha Poonawalla attended the event in a Sabyasachi saree. Taking to his Instagram account, Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared all the intricate details of Natasha’s look. In the caption, Sabyasachi Mukherjee wrote, “For me the saree is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young, as a fashion student I often wondered when I would see the saree at a big global event like the Met Gala.” He mentioned that the saree was made with semi-precious stones, crystals and more. The jewellery worn by Natasha was also by Sabyasachi. TMS