Home / Lifestyle / Kim stuns at Academy Museum Gala

Kim stuns at Academy Museum Gala

Kim, known for her signature style and red-carpet looks, once again stunned everyone with her dramatic appearance

ANI
Updated At : 05:46 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
Kim Kardashian attends the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California. Reuters
Kim Kardashian made a breathtaking entry at the Academy Museum Gala, arriving with her face fully concealed beneath a fabric, turning heads with a bold and unconventional look.

Kim, known for her signature style and red-carpet looks, once again stunned everyone with her dramatic appearance, wearing a beige-coloured outfit with her face fully covered. What added glam to her look was a large necklace and emerald rings. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted a star-studded gathering for its fifth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

It was attended by Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Ryan Coogler, Michelle Monaghan, June Squibb, Rita Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Hall and breakouts like Sorry, Baby’s Eva Victor and Sentimental Value star Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. This year’s gale honorees included Penelope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen and Bowen Yang. The star-studded evening raises vital support for the museum’s exhibitions, screenings, and educational programming. The 2025 Gala Host Committee included Amy Adams, Judd Apatow, Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Dern, Colman Domingo, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Oscar Isaac, Zoe Kravitz, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lupita Nyong’o, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Chloe Sevigny, Tessa Thompson, Rachel Zegler and many more.

Bruce Springsteen is set to perform at this year’s gala, where he will be honoured with the inaugural Legacy Award, recognising ‘an artist whose body of work has inspired generations of storytellers and deeply influenced our culture’. Meanwhile, Cruz is the recipient of the Icon Award, Salles the Luminary Award and Yang the Vantage Award.

The 2025 gala is being co-chaired by Jon M. Chu, Common, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jennifer Hudson and Academy Museum trustee Alejandro Ramirez Magana.

