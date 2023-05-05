King Charles hosts singer Lionel Richie at garden party ahead of coronation

Renowned singer-songwriter Lionel Richie was one of the guests of honour at King Charles’ first garden party at Buckingham Palace days before his coronation.

The royal couple opened the doors of the royal residence in London to thousands of guests on Wednesday for the first garden party of King Charles’ reign. Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way for the monarch to recognise public service. Several images surfaced online in which Lionel is seen greeting King Charles. Also in attendance were Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, looked sharp for the event — with the King sporting a top hat. The Queen Consort wore a blue and white dress by Bruce Oldfield for the occasion, completing her look with a Philip Treacy hat.

Lionel Richie & Lisa Parigi

Lionel Richie is set to perform at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert on Sunday, just one day after the crowning ceremony. The special concert will feature an eclectic lineup that also includes Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

The monarch traditionally hosts multiple garden parties at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland each summer — although additional parties may be held with the monarch’s permission.

In addition to mingling with members of the royal family, guests are treated to tea and cake.—ANI