King Khan is a Sharon Stone fan

On Valentine’s Day, king of romance Shah Rukh Khan engaged with his fans on social media and shared that he is a big fan of Hollywood star Sharon Stone.

He praised Sharon, calling her the ‘most gorgeous and intelligent woman’. A fan on Tuesday shared a video of Sharon coming up to SRK and gesturing namaste. He then asked him about the moment. SRK replied: “Sharon may not know but I am her biggest fan. She is the most gorgeous and intelligent woman.”

When a user asked him about working with Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki, SRK replied: “Raju sir is wonderful...Learnt so much from him and his filmmaking. I am truly fortunate.”

He also called Amitabh Bachchan ‘the only legend’, when asked to describe him.

A fan asked about the first Valentine’s Day gift he gave to his wife Gauri and SRK replied: “If I remember correctly it’s been 34 years now….A pair of pink plastic earrings, I think.” — IANS