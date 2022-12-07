Kirstie Alley is no more

American actor Kirstie Alley of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous fame has passed away at the age of 71, following a battle with cancer. Alley’s death was announced by her children William Stevenson and Lillie Price Stevenson via a statement shared on their late mother’s social media accounts, which stated she “passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered”. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement read.
Alley, who shared her children with Parker Stevenson, to whom she was married from 1983 to 1997, found fame playing Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993. For this role, she received an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991.
