Kirti Kulhari shakes a leg

Known for her versatility and diverse choice of roles, Kirti Kulhari made her Bollywood debut with the family entertainer Khichdi, as Punjabi kudi Parminder. Her character garnered critical acclaim and now Khichdi 2 is on its way! Recently, the makers dropped the song, Vande Rakha, from the film, showcasing JD Majethia and Kirti Kulhari’s sparkling chemistry.

About her experience of reuniting with JD and shooting the song in Switzerland, Kirti said, “When I heard Vande Rakha for the first time, I fell in love in love with the quirkiness of the song instantly. It sounded like such a cool song to dance on and as it is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, it just felt perfect. I feel everything about the song worked out so beautifully. I had almost forgotten that JD is such a great dancer till I was reminded of it.”

#Bollywood