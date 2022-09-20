American singer Enrique Iglesias shocked his fans with a video he posted on Instagram where he is seen kissing a fan

American singer Enrique Iglesias shocked his fans with a video he posted on Instagram. In the clip, Enrique, who has been dating Anna Kournikova for 20 years, is seen getting intimate with a fan! In the video, the singer is initially seen giving the woman fan a kiss on the cheek while posing for a selfie. Soon, the fan turned her head towards him and starts kissing him, and what shocked his fans even more was Enrique’s reaction to the peck.
Instead of turning away, Enrique continued making out with the woman!
