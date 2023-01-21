Kitani Mohabbat Hai turns 14

Actor Karan Kundrra celebrates 14 years of his television debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Karan’s trajectory has been quite an impressive one ever since. The actor has given some memorable performances with a variety of characters.
Penning a heartfelt note Karan says, “Beginnings last forever. The excitement and nervousness... the cluelessness of what’s happening with you and where it will lead to haha... Will I make it...? Will they like me..? What if I fail..? To be honest, nothing’s changed I still feel the same #14yrsofKMH I knew it then.” Karan was paired with Kritika Kamra.
