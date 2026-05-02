KJo set for Met Gala

With the Met Gala 2026 just around the corner, speculation is already swirling over who will walk fashion’s most-watched red carpet. If whispers are to be believed, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his debut this year, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Advertisement

Known for his bold and flamboyant fashion choices, KJo’s possible appearance has already sparked buzz among fans eager to see his take on the theme.

Advertisement

This year’s Met Gala will take place on May 4, continuing its tradition of being held on the first Monday of the month.

Advertisement

Last year saw Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan make his much-talked-about debut in a striking all-black ensemble by Sabyasachi.

Widely regarded as fashion’s most exclusive night, the Met Gala brings together global stars—from Hollywood A-listers and politicians to musicians and cultural icons—for one extravagant evening of themed couture and creative expression.

Advertisement

This year’s theme will explore the relationship between clothing and the human body, showcasing how fashion both shapes and is shaped by physical form.