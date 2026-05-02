icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / KJo set for Met Gala

KJo set for Met Gala

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:46 AM May 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar poses for photographs during the Global Spa Awards 2026, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_23_2026_000123A)
Advertisement

With the Met Gala 2026 just around the corner, speculation is already swirling over who will walk fashion’s most-watched red carpet. If whispers are to be believed, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his debut this year, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Advertisement

Known for his bold and flamboyant fashion choices, KJo’s possible appearance has already sparked buzz among fans eager to see his take on the theme.

Advertisement

This year’s Met Gala will take place on May 4, continuing its tradition of being held on the first Monday of the month.

Advertisement

Last year saw Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan make his much-talked-about debut in a striking all-black ensemble by Sabyasachi.

Widely regarded as fashion’s most exclusive night, the Met Gala brings together global stars—from Hollywood A-listers and politicians to musicians and cultural icons—for one extravagant evening of themed couture and creative expression.

Advertisement

This year’s theme will explore the relationship between clothing and the human body, showcasing how fashion both shapes and is shaped by physical form.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts