Know her mantra: Balance is the key in life, says Pranitaa Pandit

Pranitaa Pandit, who has been a part of many shows like Kavach, Jamai Raja and Uttaran, says to get ahead in life one has to struggle. And this struggle period might take a toll on personal relationships.
“Some personal relationships take a backseat because of the hustle, which in my view is not wrong. Everyone comes to the world alone and is a survivor. We need to struggle and survive for which financial goals are extremely important. So, goals and ambition contribute to a happy life and once that is set, only then can one focus completely on personal relationships. Due to this, a lot of times, relationships take a backseat. I believe balance is the key and the biggest struggle is to understand how to strike a balance,” she says.
Time management has gone for a toss due to cellphones, as one is always accessible. She adds, “It’s a choice that people are making and, of course, it’s becoming difficult to avoid. But being suffocated is also a choice that people are making. Why can’t one be inaccessible for some time?”
