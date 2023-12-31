Know her mantra: Kareena Kapoor wants to keep herself out of arguments in 2024

Actress Kareena Kapoor’s on Friday shared a post on Instagram that left netizens in splits. “I am at the stage of my life where I keep myself out of arguments. Even if you tell me 1+1 = 5, you’re absolutely correct, enjoy,” the post read. Seems like Kareena is also at a similar stage of her life as she captioned it as, “2024 Mantra.” She added a playful touch to the caption with a black heart rolling on the floor laughing, and thumbs-up emojis. Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to bid adieu to 2023 by spending time with her family at a scenic locations in Europe. The Jab We Met star is currently in Switzerland. She recently shared pictures from her snowy trip.
