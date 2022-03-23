Know Sahil Phull's fitness regime

Sahil Phull, who plays Kashi in the slice-of-life drama Jagannath aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi, has amassed a sizable fan base over the years because of his spectacular acting talent, sharp features and charming personality. To get into the character of Kashi, Sahil has been putting in a lot of effort. Along with getting the Benarasi diction right, he has been working on his physique.

Says Sahil, “I am a total foodie, however, the profession I am in requires me to stay in my best form and shape at all times, so I actively try to balance by eating simple home-cooked food. I do intermittent fasting and exercise at least four times a week. My favourite form of exercise is core strength training. Also, I don’t believe in restricting myself, so I eat everything, but in moderation.”