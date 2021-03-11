Nobody cares about your story till you win, so win, says Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, who is known for his charisma, has yet again impressed with his performance in KGF: Chapter 2. The actor’s ‘never give up’ attitude was seen when he was shooting for the blockbuster and he nailed the villainous character of Adheera with his stellar performance.
The actor has now taken to his social media handle and shared a picture, where he is working out in the gym. He wrote: “Nobody cares about your story till you win, so win!”
Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up, such as the period drama Shamshera (with Ranbir Kapoor), Ghudchadi (with Raveena Tandon) and Prithiviraj, where he plays the blind uncle of Prithviraj Chauhan. — IANS
