Know Shweta's fitness routine

Zee TV is back with a fresh narrative in the show Main Hoon Aparajita. It focuses on the journey of Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari), a doting mother of three daughters, preparing them for the roller-coaster called life after her ex-husband Akshay (Manav Gohil) has an extramarital affair with Mohini (Shweta Gulati). While all the actors are working round-the-clock to keep the audience entertained, it looks like Shweta Gulati finds the best way of staying fit despite the hectic shooting schedule.

She has started following intermittent fasting religiously. Says Shweta, “I have been a fitness enthusiast but due to my hectic schedule, I don’t get much time to go to the gym regularly. Hence, I have decided to follow intermittent fasting. I am a Punjabi, and my appetite is not really very small, but to stay fit I eat only for 10 hours in a day, and in that window, I try to eat mindfully. I start my day with a protein shake and fruit, then my second meal is either salad or something light. I carry my coffee and little munchies with me always to go through the day. At the end of the day, I go home and have a healthy home-cooked dinner.”