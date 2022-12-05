Archana Gautam gets reprimanded by Salman Khan for her behaviour

Recently, Archana Gautam faced a lot of backlash outside the Bigg Boss house for the way she treated her co-contestants as well as for passing unnecessary remarks. In fact, during the weekend episode, Salman Khan ended up bashing Archana Gautam for her in-house behaviour.

The host questioned Archana if she talked in the same way at her own house. He hinted at Archana’s remark, ‘Shakal dekh ke Raja/Rani banao yaar, on Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Salman also warned her to not take Bigg Boss lightly, referred to Archana’s comment, ‘Bigg Boss aapka bhi bohot ho gaya!’

Besides this, Salman had some interesting activities up his sleeve. In the Bigg Boss house, the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ host also held a ‘kaala dil’ (black heart) task between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta.