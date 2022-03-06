Elli AvrRam to release single Kudi Main Mean in collaboration with Avina Shah

London-based singer Avina Shah is all set to release her new song Kudi Main Mean featuring Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam on International Women’s Day. The song urges women of the world to be true to themselves and help fellow women to be their best version.

Elli AvrRam, who will next be seen in the movie Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff, uses the song Kudi Main Mean to explore a new side of her artistic personality by taking up the art form of singing. She says, “This is a special dedication to my fans, especially for Women’s Day. —IANS