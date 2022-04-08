Jay Shewakramani to adapt Bhaavna Arora's book Undaunted

Jay Shewakramani has bagged the rights of the acclaimed book, Undaunted, by Bhaavna Arora. The book follows the inspiring journey of the hero, Lt. Ummer Fayaz, who set an example for fellow Kashmiris to break the cycle of violence with his short tenure in the Army.
Brutally murdered by armed militants, his death shook the entire nation. Talking about the project, Jay Shewakramani said, “The moment I read Undaunted, I knew I had to adapt it for the big screen. The journey of hero Lt. Ummer Fayaz is so inspiring that everyone needs to hear it and experience it. I am more than excited and proud to start working on Bhaavna Arora’s book.” Apart from this, Jay Shewakramani is gearing up for another book adaptation, Devotion Of Suspect X, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan .
